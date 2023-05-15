Eric Bischoff Believes AEW Is "A Well Funded Hobby"

During his podcast Strictly Business, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has claimed hat Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling is merely a "well-funded hobby" with no accountability:

"Tony Khan had one unique advantage that MLW doesn’t have, or anybody else — he had a hundred million dollars. He’s got an unlimited budget. He’s not accountable. It’s a really, really, really well-funded hobby. That’s not a negative. It’s not a ‘do or die’ situation for Tony Khan. This is his passion."

On AEW selling 60,000 tickets for All In Wembley:

“AEW isn’t contributing. AEW is taking advantage of the success of a WWE, for example. It is because there is this company called WWE that is worth nine billion dollars that makes executives in the industry go, ‘Hm, we might be able to be worth nine billion dollars, but we could be worth a lot because the market is here.’

“WWE has established a worldwide market for this product, more than anybody else. If WWE would have been in the tank four years ago and would have been flatlining and not selling out arenas, and just stumbling through pay-per-views, do you think Turner would have jumped on AEW? I don’t.”