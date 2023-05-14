WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

NWA Will Be Working With Bobby Fulton & Crockett Family For 2023 Crockett Cup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 14, 2023

NWA Will Be Working With Bobby Fulton & Crockett Family For 2023 Crockett Cup

Bobby Fulton and the Crockett Family will be involved in this year's 2023 NWA Crockett Cup Tournament.

Check out the complete announcement below.

The Crockett Cup will feature 26 of today’s top tag teams! Buy tickets now and get free entry to a star-studded Fan Fest before each night! Some matches will even take place during the Fan Fest!

The NWA is also proud to announce we will be working with David Crockett and the Crockett Family!! The importance of the Crockett Cup tournament lies in the family’s contributions to the growth and popularity of professional wrestling during the 1980s and 1990s.

We are also thrilled to partner with legendary wrestler Bobby Fulton as the local promoter! Fulton brings a wealth of knowledge to the table and his expertise will help ensure this year’s Crockett Cup is one for the ages!

Hulk Hogan’s Iconic Theme Song Was Almost Used For Current WWE Superstar

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Mustafa Ali revealed he almost claimed Hulk Hogan's iconic "Real American" song for his own. Ali reve [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 14, 2023 02:23PM


Tags: #nwa #crockett family #bobby fulton #crockett cup

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81988/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer