AEW Star Found Out About Departure Through Other Talent

New details have emerged concerning Leva Bates leaving AEW.

The now-former AEW star apparently found out about her departure through other talent in the company which led to a less-than-ideal situation.

She last appeared on Dynamite way back in March 2020 and mainly appeared on Dark and Elevation. She also worked backstage with AEW Heels.

Fightful Select reports Bates’ departure took place under "less than ideal" circumstances and she was reported to be surprised by the news that she was leaving with the company. AEW management did not reach out to re-sign her.

AEW talent found out about Bates leaving via an email which led to many reaching out to her and that is when she found out.

Bates did put out a statement regarding her departure which was positive, but of course could have been very different had she decided to make it known.