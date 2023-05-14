WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Backstage Details Regarding The Firm Deletion Match From AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 14, 2023

Backstage Details Regarding The Firm Deletion Match From AEW Rampage

Matt Hardy discussed The Firm Deletion match that aired during AEW Rampage during his recent podcast:

Jeff Hardy’s involvement: “We were talking about having me vs. Ethan [Page] and having Private Party involved… I have to give Tony Khan credit for this, he said, ‘What if we did a big tag match with Jeff?’”

Cost of production: “Matt fact, Matt paid four grand for Firm Deletion landscaping. So my wife had leverage on me, right? Yeah, okay, let me explain this. So we have these air conditioning units that are outside that she’s always hated, and she’s always wanted to get landscaping done. She said, ‘Look, I don’t want that sh*t in the shot anymore. And there’s a couple of other trees that I’ve really been wanting. I want our yard to look nice. So I’m gonna get all this landscaping I’ve been wanting to get for the last year or so, and I’m gonna do it, and that way it’s gonna look good.’ I was like okay, sure do whatever. I got the bill; it was four grand. I think she took advantage of me. I may or may not be correct, but I’m pretty sure she took advantage of me. She knew I was coming to film, and I said okay, here I’m gonna give you the green light. Get this landscaping you want so that the place looks good, and she got four grand worth of landscaping.”


Tags: #aew #the firm deletion

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81985/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer