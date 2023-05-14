Matt Hardy’s Twitter Account Gets Hacked, Reby Sky Issues Warning

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 14, 2023

Matt Hardy’s personal Twitter account was hacked on Saturday.

His wife, Reby "Sky" Hardy took to Twitter to tell her followers that her husband’s social media account had been hacked. The hacker used Matt's platform to make some very degrading remarks about Reby and his brother Jeff.

Reby tweeted:

“MATTS ACCOUNT WAS HACKED. DO NOT ENGAGE. F**KING LOSERS.”

