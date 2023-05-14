Matt Hardy’s Twitter Account Gets Hacked, Reby Sky Issues Warning

Matt Hardy’s personal Twitter account was hacked on Saturday.
His wife, Reby "Sky" Hardy took to Twitter to tell her followers that her husband’s social media account had been hacked. The hacker used Matt's platform to make some very degrading remarks about Reby and his brother Jeff.
Reby tweeted:
“MATTS ACCOUNT WAS HACKED. DO NOT ENGAGE. F**KING LOSERS.”
MATTS ACCOUNT WAS HACKED. DO NOT ENGAGE. FUCKING LOSERS.— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 14, 2023
Matt Hardy said WHAT pic.twitter.com/2QhFpVTwOk— Funny And Blessed Ent. LLC (@daypeacecomedy) May 14, 2023
⚡ Latest On AEW’s New TV Deal And Possible PPV Streaming
During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer commented on all AEW programming being exclusive to WBD-owned channels. &ld [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 12, 2023 03:32PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com