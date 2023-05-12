WWE Announces Live Event Match Cards Following Recent Draft

WWE has announced the match cards for May and June live event following the recent 2023 Draft:
- Rhea Ripley vs. Tegan Nox for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
- Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor in a Street Fight
- Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Bayley for the RAW Women’s Championship
- Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio for the US Championship
- Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville for the Women’s Tag Team Championships
- Bianca Belair vs Bayley for the RAW Women’s Championship
- Natalya vs. Tegan Nox vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
- Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle vs. Imperium
- Plus The Usos, Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins
- Natalya vs. Candice Larae vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
- Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
- Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Usos (w/Solo Sikoa)
- Plus: Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio.
