WWE Announces Live Event Match Cards Following Recent Draft

WWE has announced the match cards for May and June live event following the recent 2023 Draft:

May 21 – Hampton, VA:

- Rhea Ripley vs. Tegan Nox for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

- Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor in a Street Fight

- Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Bayley for the RAW Women’s Championship

- Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio for the US Championship

- Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville for the Women’s Tag Team Championships

June 4 – Manchester, NH:

- Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor in a Street Fight

- Bianca Belair vs Bayley for the RAW Women’s Championship

- Natalya vs. Tegan Nox vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

- Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle vs. Imperium

- Plus The Usos, Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins

June 18 – Charleston, WV:

- Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle vs. Imperium

- Natalya vs. Candice Larae vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

- Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

- Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Usos (w/Solo Sikoa)

- Plus: Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio.