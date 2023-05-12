Latest On AEW’s New TV Deal And Possible PPV Streaming

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer commented on all AEW programming being exclusive to WBD-owned channels.

“What is known is that the deal will encompass all television and streaming programming that has the AEW banner, but not ROH, which is considered a separate company. That would be five hours of wrestling programming per week, the two hours on Wednesday on TBS, one hour on Friday on TNT and the two hours on Saturday on TNT, as well as any and all spinoff programming other than Being the Elite, which is expected to be kept as something separate since it’s a property owned by the Young Bucks.”

