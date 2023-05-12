WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Asked About CM Punk AEW Return During Interview

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 12, 2023

Appearing on Maggie and Perloff, Tony Khan was asked about the rumors and speculation that CM Punk might be returning in Chicago on June 21st.

"I can't comment on that, but I do think it's very exciting is running a lot of big events. Chicago has been one of the best cities for AEW for a long time and I'm very excited to be back there. It's a home city to me, personally, growing up in Illinois and spending most of my life there until my dad got involved in the NFL. It'll be great to be back in Chicago for AEW."

Maggie went on to reference AEW All Out 2022 and the infamous altercation between Punk, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), and Kenny Omega.

When asked what Tony learned as an executive from the incident, Tony had this to say:

"I can't really comment. I haven't talked about that particular situation since it happened, specifically. In the time since, AEW has continued to hit new heights and grow and I have a lot of respect for all the people you just said as professional wrestlers and we have a great company going right now. With a big announcement coming next week, we've been able to sustain and continue to develop as a wrestling company."

AEW and TNT are set to make an announcement on May 17. There will be a follow up to the announcement on the May 17 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Source: Fightful.com
