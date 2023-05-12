WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Homicide Wants To Face Cody Rhodes

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 12, 2023

While talking to Bill Apter in a new interview for 1WrestlingVideo, Homicide was asked who to name a dream opponent of his who currently works in WWE would be.

“Cody Rhodes. I love Dusty Rhodes and his family, I’m a big mark for the West Texas guys, Terry Funk, my teachers Mandy Fernandez, I do belief in the west Texas guys. Look at the Rhodes, look at the name. Cody Rhodes is magical, he’s like one of those guys.. like forget about the future of pro wrestling, he’s the future [period]. He’s that guy. One day, one day.”

Although both Homicide and Cody Rhodes were very active on the independent scenes in the late 2010s, the two never crossed paths.

Source: fightful.com
