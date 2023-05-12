Homicide Wants To Face Cody Rhodes

While talking to Bill Apter in a new interview for 1WrestlingVideo, Homicide was asked who to name a dream opponent of his who currently works in WWE would be.

“Cody Rhodes. I love Dusty Rhodes and his family, I’m a big mark for the West Texas guys, Terry Funk, my teachers Mandy Fernandez, I do belief in the west Texas guys. Look at the Rhodes, look at the name. Cody Rhodes is magical, he’s like one of those guys.. like forget about the future of pro wrestling, he’s the future [period]. He’s that guy. One day, one day.”

Although both Homicide and Cody Rhodes were very active on the independent scenes in the late 2010s, the two never crossed paths.