Mideon Says His House Is Haunted

Former WWE European Champion Mideon, who knows a thing or two about the supernatural, recently opened up about his haunted house on "The Two Man Power Trip" podcast. According to Mideon, everything he owns is haunted, including a cursed picture he bought at an antique store.

"My house is haunted," Mideon said. "Everything I have is haunted."

But that's not all! Mideon recently visited the Zack Bagans Museum in Vegas and got the VIP treatment. He even got touched by a ghost in one of the rooms!

"When I went to Vegas a couple weeks ago for Taker's thing I went to the Zack Bagans Museum — the ghost adventures guy," Mideon continued. "I did the VIP thing, there's only like three of us, they recognized me and I got free reign of the place. I got touched in one room but nothing else happened."

Although he's no longer a wrestler, Mideon is still connected to his Ministry of Darkness colleague The Undertaker. In fact, he took part in The Undertaker's retirement celebration at Survivor Series 2020 and even got the WWE Hall of Famer to help him in a Favorite Chef competition.

But wait, there's more! Mideon was not only a member of the Ministry of Darkness, but also Undertaker's Bone Street Krew. He even shared a wild story about how he had to drink an entire bottle of Jack Daniels as part of the initiation! But no worries, it was an easy task for Mideon, who used to drink a bottle of Wild Turkey 2-3 times a week when he was in WCW.