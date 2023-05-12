WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Mideon Says His House Is Haunted

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 12, 2023

Mideon Says His House Is Haunted

Former WWE European Champion Mideon, who knows a thing or two about the supernatural, recently opened up about his haunted house on "The Two Man Power Trip" podcast. According to Mideon, everything he owns is haunted, including a cursed picture he bought at an antique store.

"My house is haunted," Mideon said. "Everything I have is haunted." 

But that's not all! Mideon recently visited the Zack Bagans Museum in Vegas and got the VIP treatment. He even got touched by a ghost in one of the rooms!

"When I went to Vegas a couple weeks ago for Taker's thing I went to the Zack Bagans Museum — the ghost adventures guy," Mideon continued. "I did the VIP thing, there's only like three of us, they recognized me and I got free reign of the place. I got touched in one room but nothing else happened."

Although he's no longer a wrestler, Mideon is still connected to his Ministry of Darkness colleague The Undertaker. In fact, he took part in The Undertaker's retirement celebration at Survivor Series 2020 and even got the WWE Hall of Famer to help him in a Favorite Chef competition.

But wait, there's more! Mideon was not only a member of the Ministry of Darkness, but also Undertaker's Bone Street Krew. He even shared a wild story about how he had to drink an entire bottle of Jack Daniels as part of the initiation! But no worries, it was an easy task for Mideon, who used to drink a bottle of Wild Turkey 2-3 times a week when he was in WCW.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #mideon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81970/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer