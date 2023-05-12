AEW All In Wembley Stadium Capacity Revealed

The capacity for the upcoming AEW All-In at Wembley Stadium following record ticket sales has been revealed.
Wembley Stadium can hold a full capacity of 90,000 seats, although many wondered if AEW would ever be able to sell it out in full.
The company has thus far exceeded all expectations and sold 60,000 tickets which has eclipsed the company's most-attended show, Grand Slam 2021 which had 20,000 fans in attendance.
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter it has been revealed that Wembley Stadium is currently set up for a capacity of 74,000.
