Chris Jericho Files For Two New Trademarks

Chris Jericho has filed for another set of trademarks, applying for the terms ‘FOZZFEST’ and ‘FOZZYFEST’ with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
These were filed on on May 8 for clothing/merchandise purposes by Michael E. Dockins on behalf of Chris Irvine, Inc:
“Mark For: FOZZYFEST™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”
“Mark For: FOZZFEST™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”
