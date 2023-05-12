WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chris Jericho Files For Two New Trademarks

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 12, 2023

Chris Jericho has filed for another set of trademarks, applying for the terms ‘FOZZFEST’ and ‘FOZZYFEST’ with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

These were filed on on May 8 for clothing/merchandise purposes by Michael E. Dockins on behalf of Chris Irvine, Inc:

“Mark For: FOZZYFEST™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”

 
“Mark For: FOZZFEST™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”

Tags: #aew #chris jericho

