CM Punk and The Elite "No Closer" To Any Resolutions

CM Punk is soon to make his AEW return but it appears that there are still a number of issues behind the scenes with Punk and The Elite reportedly "no closer’ to any resolutions regarding their real-life issues.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that nothing has changed regarding the two sides. Meltzer wrote:

“There are a number of different legal issues still ongoing and in play and nobody is allowed to publicly talk or contact the other side or talk about any of the issues. From someone near the top, they are no closer to any resolutions than they have been, but things are more reasonable.”

Meltzer did add that at least one person, who isn’t Punk, is willing to apologize and has wanted to do so for a while but both sides are unable to make contact.

There are those that believe "Punk should be the first but not the only one."