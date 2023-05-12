WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

The Rock On How Little Money He Made Early In His Wrestling Career

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 12, 2023

The Rock On How Little Money He Made Early In His Wrestling Career

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has for a number of years been featured in a list of the top-earning actors on Forbes' list of highest-paid entertainers. However, at the start of his career in pro-wrestling he barely made $50 for a match.

During an interview with the Pivot Podcast, The Rock talked about how his first few matches for Tennessee territory United states Wrestling Association (USWA):

“I made my bones down in Tennessee. There’s a wrestling company down there. It was called USWA, famous! Everybody came through there, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler. Everybody who became somebody went through there. And that’s where you, uh, you made your bones and you cut your teeth.

The guarantee every night was 40 bucks, wherever. Doesn’t matter where you are on the card that was your guarantee.”

The Rock Recently Spoke With Vince McMahon Concerning Endeavor Acquiring WWE

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was recently asked about the upcoming WWE/UFC merger during a recent interview on CNBC’s Squawk on the Stree [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 11, 2023 03:45PM

Source: sescoops.com
Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81963/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer