The Rock On How Little Money He Made Early In His Wrestling Career

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has for a number of years been featured in a list of the top-earning actors on Forbes' list of highest-paid entertainers. However, at the start of his career in pro-wrestling he barely made $50 for a match.

During an interview with the Pivot Podcast, The Rock talked about how his first few matches for Tennessee territory United states Wrestling Association (USWA):

“I made my bones down in Tennessee. There’s a wrestling company down there. It was called USWA, famous! Everybody came through there, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler. Everybody who became somebody went through there. And that’s where you, uh, you made your bones and you cut your teeth.

The guarantee every night was 40 bucks, wherever. Doesn’t matter where you are on the card that was your guarantee.”