CM Punk Wants To Wrestle With Samoa Joe Again

CM Punk will become the top star leading the new AEW Collision brand when the show premieres on June 17 on TNT, pending an announcement from AEW.

There had been rumors of Punk returning to go up against Chris Jericho following their recent backstage meeting in which they hashed out some issues. The meeting has reportedly been viewed as a positive step in the right direction for Punk.



Fightful Select reports that Punk has pitched Samoa Joe for a return feud. Joe has been mainly used for the ROH brand in recent months. Punk and Joe had a memorable history in ROH with their last match together taking place in 2005.

It remains unclear if they will work together right away, but it would sure be a must-see feud.