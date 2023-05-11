The Rock Recently Spoke With Vince McMahon Concerning Endeavor Acquiring WWE

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was recently asked about the upcoming WWE/UFC merger during a recent interview on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street. He commented on the company being acquired by Endeavor and being in contact with Vince McMahon:

“There’s been some big deals in the wrestling space (he laughed). Yes, we can talk about that in a second. I just connected with Vince the other day. I see smooth sailing with those guys (Ari Emanuel & Vince McMahon). They’ve known each other for a very, very long time. We all have as a matter of fact and I see smooth sailing with this. This has been a long time coming. When you think about where Vince started, I often talk about my seven bucks moment and how I had seven bucks in my pocket when I was cut from the Canadian Football League, Vince had his seven bucks moment as well when he leveraged every dollar he had for the very first WrestleMania. Years later, he creates this merger with Ari that’s in the billions of dollars… When I say ‘smooth sailing’, I mean, these guys are adamant on creating an incredible conglomerate that’s gonna entertain the masses and I think between WWE, UFC, Bull Riding and probably some of the other things that are coming down the pike, I’m excited about this merger.”