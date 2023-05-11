Brett Favre Withdraws His Defamation Lawsuit Against Pat McAfee

Brett Favre has withdrawn his defamation lawsuit against Pat McAfee, the WWE star revealed Thursday.

The Pat McAfee Show host revealed the news in a video shared to social media that the NFL Hall of Famer has withdrawn the case with no settlement paid.

McAfee was facing the lawsuit after Favre accused him of making defamatory remarks against him regarding the Mississippi welfare case fraud. The lawsuit claimed McAfee called Favre a "thief" who was "stealing from poor people in Mississippi,” stemming from the NFL Hall of Fame QB being accused that he got $5 million from the welfare fund to pay for a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi, the alma mater of Favre.

McAfee said:

"My statements, expressed in comedic style, were based solely on public information and allegations. As I have previously stated, I respect the hell out of Brett Favre the football player, and his Hall of Fame career on the field, and I have no personal knowledge about any case involving Brett in Mississippi. I am pleased to report that based solely on me again clarifying these points now, with no settlement paid, Bret is withdrawing his suit against me. I would much rather talk about sports than lawsuits. So I'm glad we have all of this behind us. We now move on," McAfee stated.

Favre said:



“I’m happy that Pat McAfee and I have settled this litigation. Like Pat said, he was attempting to be funny and not commenting based on any personal knowledge. We’d both much rather talk about football,” Favre’s statement read.