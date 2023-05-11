Updated Card For AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

AEW has updated the match card for Double or Nothing 2023 following this week’s episode of Dynamite.The event will air on PPV on May 18 from Las Vegas:
- AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry
- AEW World Tag Team Championships Match: FTR vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal
(Special Guest Referee: Mark Briscoe)
