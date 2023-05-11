WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated Card For AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 11, 2023

AEW has updated the match card for Double or Nothing 2023 following this week’s episode of Dynamite.The event will air on PPV on May 18 from Las Vegas:

-  AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry
-  AEW World Tag Team Championships Match: FTR vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal
(Special Guest Referee: Mark Briscoe)

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 11, 2023 07:43AM


Tags: #aew #double or nothing

