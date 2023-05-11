Two Former AEW Champions Return On Dynamite, Tony Khan Has Something Big To Announce Next Week

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Detroit, the show featured the return of former TNT Champion Miro and former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa. Renee Paquette approached both of them separately as they went to Tony Khan’s office.

Khan also revealed he will be making another huge announcement next week, which is believed to be a new television deal and announcement of the upcoming Saturday night Collision show.

Miro has not wrestled for AEW since September 2022 and Roda since August 2022 when she relinquished the AEW Women’s Title as a result of injury.