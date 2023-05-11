WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Two Former AEW Champions Return On Dynamite, Tony Khan Has Something Big To Announce Next Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 11, 2023

Two Former AEW Champions Return On Dynamite, Tony Khan Has Something Big To Announce Next Week

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Detroit, the show featured the return of former TNT Champion Miro and former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa. Renee Paquette approached both of them separately as they went to Tony Khan’s office.

Khan also revealed he will be making another huge announcement next week, which is believed to be a new television deal and announcement of the upcoming Saturday night Collision show.

Miro has not wrestled for AEW since September 2022 and Roda since August 2022 when she relinquished the AEW Women’s Title as a result of injury.

AEW Dynamite Results (5/10/2023)

AEW DynamiteMay 10, 2023Little Caesars ArenaDetroit, MI Courtesy of WrestlingNews.co Welcome to our live coverage of AEW Dynamite. As alwa [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 11, 2023 07:31AM


Tags: #aew #miro #thunder rosa

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81953/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer