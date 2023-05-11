AEW Has "Major Plans" In Place For CM Punk and New Collision Show

Fightful Select is reporting that "major plans and a marquee matched" are already planned for the new AEW Collision show with CM Punk said to be looking for a "huge match" quickly after his return.
The report also addressed the rumor that Punk is set for a feud with Chris Jericho, Punk has seemingly pushed for an alternative opponent.
In regards to the suggestions of roster splot to keep CM and The Elite apart, there won’t be a hard split as such and talent might be needed for all AEW shows, depending on what is out with injury, etc.
