WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

AEW Has "Major Plans" In Place For CM Punk and New Collision Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 11, 2023

AEW Has "Major Plans" In Place For CM Punk and New Collision Show

Fightful Select is reporting that "major plans and a marquee matched" are already planned for the new AEW Collision show with CM Punk said to be looking for a "huge match" quickly after his return.

The report also addressed the rumor that Punk is set for a feud with Chris Jericho, Punk has seemingly pushed for an alternative opponent.

In regards to the suggestions of roster splot to keep CM and The Elite apart, there won’t be a hard split as such and talent might be needed for all AEW shows, depending on what is out with injury, etc.

AEW Rampage Will Reportedly Resemble Retired WWE Show Going Forward

There will be much change and excitement in AEW from next week when a new television deal is announced and the launch of a new Saturday nigh [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 10, 2023 05:41PM

 


Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81952/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer