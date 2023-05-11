AEW Rampage SPOILERS (5/12/2023)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Following the May 10 episode of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the May 12 edition of AEW Rampage. NoDQ.com provided the following results:

- The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn defeated Kip Sabian and Butcher and the Blade. Caster made a reference to Vince McMahon’s mustache in his promo. The crowd chanted “we want daddy” and Billy finally got the hot tag. Caster eventually pinned Sabian with the mic drop.

- The Gunns cut a promo about wanting a tag team title rematch and Ethan Page wanted to have a discussion with them.

- Toni Storm defeated Allysin Kay. Kay wanted a handshake but Storm took a cheap shot. Storm won in what was a fairly competitive match.

- Kyle Fletcher defeated Action Andretti. Action got in a lot of high flying offense but Fletcher ultimately picked up the victory.

- The Hardys cut an in ring promo with Tony Schiavone about winning the Firm deletion match. Jeff teased them winning the AEW titles but the Gunns interrupted and were not happy. They are going to help Ethan Page beat up the Hardys. A match was set up where it the Hardys win, they get control of Page’s contract.

- Swerve Strickland and Brian Cage defeated John Silver and Alex Reynolds in the main event.