AEW Dynamite Results (5/10/2023)

AEW Dynamite

May 10, 2023

Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, MI

Courtesy of WrestlingNews.co

Welcome to our live coverage of AEW Dynamite. As always, we will have the results up immediately after every match. Refresh this page often to see updated results.

Double Jeopardy Match. Winner earns a shot at the other man's championship:

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs AEW World Tag Team Champion Ray Fenix (w/ Alex Abrahantes)

Castagnoli gave Fenix the Waterslide for a near fall. He elbowed Fenix multiple times before giving him a powerbomb and pinning him.

===Winner: Claudio Castagnoli



Backstage, Miro was asked what brought him back to Dynamite. He did not answer and went into Tony Khan's office.

In a pre-tape, MJF said the other 3 pillars can't compare to the accolades he's accomplished and his reign of terror has just begun.

In the ring, FTR said they owe an apology to Mark Briscoe and they asked him to come out. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh came out. Dutt asked MJF if they accept their challenge at Double or Nothing. Dax Harwood said they will accept their challenge if they admit they tried to use Mark Briscoe to get to them. Mark Briscoe came out and said he talked to Tony Khan and he is going to be the special referee in the FTR - Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal match at Double or Nothing. Briscoe offered both teams a drink. Dutt took a drink and spit it in Harwood's eyes. Jarrett and Lethal attacked FTR. Briscoe tried to separate them. Jarrett pushed Briscoe off of him into Harwood who gave him a piledriver as he was still blinded by the alcohol in his eyes and didn't realize it was Briscoe.



In the back, Chris Jericho said he wasn't prepared last week for Adam Cole's unprovoked attack on him. He claimed Cole provided an unsafe working environment and called him a coward. He got a court order saying if he's in the building, an arena, or a venue, Cole is not allowed inside. Roderick Strong showed up and told Jericho that Cole is not a coward. Strong said Cole may be banned from the building, but he's not and challenged him to a fight in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Jericho agreed to the match next week on Dynamite and told Strong he has a whole army behind him. Strong said he also got legal counsel that says the JAS is also banned from the building.



Backstage, Thunder Rosa said tonight seems to be a good night to talk to Tony Khan and went into his office.

In a pre-tape, Sammy Guevera said he's ready to become the AEW Champion.

Backstage, Tony Khan said there are stars lined up in the back looking for chances to wrestle in AEW. He said to stay tuned to TNT next Wednesday for a huge announcement.



AEW International Championship Match:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs Daniel Garcia (w/ Matt Menard & Angelo Parker)

Garcia had Cassidy in an armbar followed by the cross face. Cassidy escaped, rolled up Garcia, and pinned him.

===Winner: Orange Cassidy

In a pre-tape, it was announced that Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho will face Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, and Shida next week.



In the ring, Christian Cage said he is the number one contender because of who he is and what he has accomplished. Because of this, he can walk into the boss' office and tell him he wants the shot. He said Arn Anderson is a liar because he said the last thing he wanted to do was set his son, Brock, up for success, but then he saw Warlord with the TNT Championship and he threw Brock to the side hopped on Warlord and took credit for his success.



In a pre-tape, Darby Allin said he's going to become the AEW Champion.

No Holds Barred Match:

Anna Jay A.S. vs Julia Hart

Hart gave Jay a superplex and put her in an armbar stretch that forced Jay to tap out.

===Winner: Julia Hart

In the back, Trent Beretta said they will win the Trios Championship tonight. Beretta said Julia Hart looks scary so tonight's stipulation that they're picking is all witches are barred from ringside.



AEW World Trios Championship Open House Match:

The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews, & Malakai Black) (champions) vs Bandido & The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta)

Bandido dove over the top rope on Black. He came off the top rope into the ring, but was met by a knee to his jaw by Matthews. Bandido tagged Beretta and gave Matthews Soul Food. King tagged in and Matthews gave Beretta a knee strike. King gave Beretta the Dante's Inferno and pinned him.

===Winners: The House of Black



Backstage, Cassidy was down and Kyle Fletcher stood over him holding Cassidy's International belt.

In a pre-tape, Jack Perry said he's ready to become the AEW Championship.

In a pre-tape Ricky Starks hyped his match against Jay White next week on Dynamite.



Steel Cage Match:

Kenny Omega (w/ Bryan Danielson) vs Jon Moxley (w/ Don Callis)

Moxley and Omega fought outside the ring before getting into the cage. Danielson and Wheeler Yuta attacked Omega and The Young Bucks came out to help Omega as they superkicked Wheeler and Danielson. They threw Yuta off the ramp. They saw Danielson near the announce desk, but before they could get to him, Claudio Castagnoli jumped them and threw Matt Jackson off the ramp. Nick Jackson dove off the ramp onto Claudio and Yuta. Security tried to separate The Bucks, Claudio, and Yuta. Moxley finally got in the cage to fight Omega. Omega gave a V-Trigger that sent him through the side of the cage. Moxley sent Omega back in the ring and grabbed a screwdriver. Callis got in the ring and from behind, grabbed the screwdriver from Moxley. Moxley gave Danielson the V-Trigger and the One Winged Angel. When he went for the pin, Callis stabbed Omega in the head with the screwdriver and Moxley pinned him to win the match.

===Winner: Jon Moxley