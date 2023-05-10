AEW Rampage Will Reportedly Resemble Retired WWE Show Going Forward

There will be much change and excitement in AEW from next week when a new television deal is announced and the launch of a new Saturday night show (Collision).

In regard to Rampage, the Friday night broadcast is expected to feature young talent like Dark and Dark: Elevation. The plan current plan will see Dynamite air live on Wednesday nights before taping Rampage and then to air Collision before taping ROH TV on Saturday nights.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting "AEW Rampage, we're told, will become more resembling what WWF Heat once was."

ROH programming will also give indy talent more of a chance.

Heat aired from 1998 - 2008 and launched as the second primary program of the WWF's weekly television, serving as a supplement to Monday Night RAW.