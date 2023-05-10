The following was issued today:

PROGRESS Wrestling returns to North America

PROGRESS Wrestling are delighted to announce that we are returning to North America this year!

On the same day as the co-produced AEW (All Elite Wrestling) and NJPW (New Japan Pro-Wrestling) pay-per view event, Forbidden Door, PROGRESS is making its triumphant return to North America for the first time in four years.

PROGRESS will be teaming up with DEFY Wrestling, a top tier independent pro-wrestling brand based in the Pacific Northwest in the United States, to co-host an event which will capture the imagination of wrestling fans across the Globe.

The event will take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Toronto Rec Room on Sunday 25th June, with the first bell at 3pm. PROGRESS and DEFY’s joint event will take place immediately after SMASH Wrestling and Femmes Fatales’ co-produced show.

The show marks the first formal collaboration of PROGRESS and DEFY with the latter’s current champion Nick Wayne featuring at PROGRESS earlier this year in a match for the ages against Callum Newman.

Wayne, one of the best young wrestlers in the World, will also be competing at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Super Strong Style 16 event in London later this month. Tickets for SSS16 are on sale now by CLICKING HERE.

To add to the excitement, the Toronto Rec Room is just a five-minute walk from the Scotiabank Arena, where Forbidden Door will be held. Fans who attended the shows at Toronto Rec Room can stay to watch Forbidden Door free of charge.

PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Lee McAteer said: “It will be the first time PROGRESS Wrestling has returned to North America since 2019. We can’t wait to show everyone what the new evolved PROGRESS is all about.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside DEFY, SMASH and Femmes Fatales as we all come together around AEW and NJPW wrestling’s Forbidden Door event in Toronto, which takes place straight after our event five minutes down the road.”

The last time PROGRESS Wrestling hosted an event in North America, Walter (now WWE Intercontinental Champion, under the name Gunther) was PROGRESS World Champion. Furthermore, current AEW star Toni Storm and Ring of Honour’s Eddie Kingston competed on the PROGRESS card back in 2019!

Tickets for our event in Toronto are now on sale. To purchase, please CLICK HERE.