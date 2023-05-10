Booker T Comments On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Contractual Situation

During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on Drew McIntyre’s current status with WWE following recent reports he is not happy with his creative and new contract he has been offered.

Booker commented on the former WWE Champion not being a part of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament and what it means:

“Him not being in this tournament kinda’ says a little bit of something, right? This is about guys being able to make money. I’m not looking for the monopoly in wrestling. I’m not looking to keep a guy, if he don’t want to stay. If a guy wanna’ leave, let him leave, and Drew McIntyre is a guy that’s put in work in WWE, not just once but twice so he knows what that system is all about. Any company in the world, he’ll be a star. He can make money anywhere he wants to.”