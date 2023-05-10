WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

New AEW Television Deal To Be Announced Next Wednesday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 10, 2023

New AEW Television Deal To Be Announced Next Wednesday

Some big news will be announced next Wednesday at the TV upfronts in New York City.

Dave Meltzer has revealed a new AEW TV deal and the announcement concerning the company's new Saturday night show (AEW Collision) will be announced at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

It is believed all AEW programming will be exclusive to Warner Bros. Discovery but Ring Of Honor is not included. ROH shows will continue to air on the HonorClub subscription service. AEW recently ended its YouTube shows AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation.

There is also some speculation AEW could launch some kind of streaming alongside WBD.

We'll keep you updated.

Kenny Omega Believes Jon Moxley Has Been The MVP Of AEW And Not Him

AEW star Kenny Omega recently spoke with Sports Illustrated during which he noted that former 3-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 10, 2023 08:41AM


Tags: #aew #warner bros discovery #wbd

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81943/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer