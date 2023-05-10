New AEW Television Deal To Be Announced Next Wednesday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 10, 2023

Some big news will be announced next Wednesday at the TV upfronts in New York City.

Dave Meltzer has revealed a new AEW TV deal and the announcement concerning the company's new Saturday night show (AEW Collision) will be announced at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

It is believed all AEW programming will be exclusive to Warner Bros. Discovery but Ring Of Honor is not included. ROH shows will continue to air on the HonorClub subscription service. AEW recently ended its YouTube shows AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation.

There is also some speculation AEW could launch some kind of streaming alongside WBD.

We'll keep you updated.