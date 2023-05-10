Big Matches Set For NJPW/AJPW/NOAH All Together Again

AJPW, NJPW, and NOAH will soon all join forces for the first time in over a decade for a tri-company supershow, which will take place on June 9, 2023.
According to Wrestling Observer, the main event has already been announced. It will feature the team of AJPW’s Kento Miyahara, NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi, and NOAH’s Kaito Kiyomiya taking on the team of AJPW’s Yuma Aoyagi, NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada, and NOAH’s Kenoh.
Another big match will see NJPW wrestlers take on AJPW wrestlers, the Los Ignobernables de Japón team of Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI take on the team of Yuma Anzai, SUWAMA, and Yuji Nagata.
⚡ Kenny Omega Believes Jon Moxley Has Been The MVP Of AEW And Not Him
AEW star Kenny Omega recently spoke with Sports Illustrated during which he noted that former 3-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 10, 2023 08:41AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com