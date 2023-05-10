WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Matches Set For NJPW/AJPW/NOAH All Together Again

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 10, 2023

AJPW, NJPW, and NOAH will soon all join forces for the first time in over a decade for a tri-company supershow, which will take place on June 9, 2023.

According to Wrestling Observer, the main event has already been announced. It will feature the team of AJPW’s Kento Miyahara, NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi, and NOAH’s Kaito Kiyomiya taking on the team of AJPW’s Yuma Aoyagi, NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada, and NOAH’s Kenoh.

Another big match will see NJPW wrestlers take on AJPW wrestlers, the Los Ignobernables de Japón team of Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI take on the team of Yuma Anzai, SUWAMA, and Yuji Nagata.

