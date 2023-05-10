Kenny Omega Believes Jon Moxley Has Been The MVP Of AEW And Not Him

AEW star Kenny Omega recently spoke with Sports Illustrated during which he noted that former 3-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been the MVP of the promotion and not him. He explained:

“If I’m being honest, the MVP of AEW hasn’t been me.” “It’s Jon Moxley. For AEW, Jon’s been the one. He’s been at almost every show. He’s bled at almost every show. There is no one higher on the blood-giving list. Maybe that’s what makes this feud so interesting. It’s someone with the notoriety from Japan against someone who was a top player from WWE. And Jon hasn’t stopped working. I was injured, but now that I’m healed up, it’s beautiful that we can restart the song and dance between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.”

You can check out Kenny Omega's full comments at this link.