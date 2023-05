Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 10, 2023

All Elite Wrestling is heading to Boston this summer.

AEW is set to host a live Dynamite event at the TD Garden in Boston, MA, on Wednesday, July 19. The promotion will also tape Rampage on this night. It will be AEW’s debut at the arena.

Tony Schiavone revealed the news during today’s AEW Control Center: Detroit.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am EST.