Nigel McGuinness Files New Trademark For Ring Name

Nigel McGuinness (Steven Haworth) applied to trademark his in-ring name for use in entertainment services on May 4. Check out the official trademark description below.
McGuinness is currently under contract with AEW as a commentator for Ring of Honor (ROH).
“Mark For: NIGEL MCGUINNESS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”
⚡ Ricky Steamboat Reveals He Turned Down AEW Offer
In an exclusive virtual interview with Captain's Corner, WWE Hall of Fame legend Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat shared some exciting news. Des [...]— Guy Incognito May 08, 2023 07:53PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com