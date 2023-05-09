WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Nigel McGuinness Files New Trademark For Ring Name

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 09, 2023

Nigel McGuinness Files New Trademark For Ring Name

Nigel McGuinness (Steven Haworth) applied to trademark his in-ring name for use in entertainment services on May 4. Check out the official trademark description below.

McGuinness is currently under contract with AEW as a commentator for Ring of Honor (ROH).

“Mark For: NIGEL MCGUINNESS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Ricky Steamboat Reveals He Turned Down AEW Offer

In an exclusive virtual interview with Captain's Corner, WWE Hall of Fame legend Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat shared some exciting news. Des [...]

— Guy Incognito May 08, 2023 07:53PM


Tags: #aew #roh #nigel mcguinness #steven haworth

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81935/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer