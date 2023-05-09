Nigel McGuinness Files New Trademark For Ring Name

Nigel McGuinness (Steven Haworth) applied to trademark his in-ring name for use in entertainment services on May 4. Check out the official trademark description below.

McGuinness is currently under contract with AEW as a commentator for Ring of Honor (ROH).

“Mark For: NIGEL MCGUINNESS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”