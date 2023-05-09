WWE Has Plans For Another International Premium Live Event Later This Year

WWE is plowing ahead with its commitments to become a truly international brand for premium live events with plans for another one outside of the U.S. later this year.

The company just held the 2023 Backlash PLE in Puerto Rico and will soon host Night of Champions at Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 27 with a trip to the O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1 for Money in the Bank.

On Monday, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported, "WWE has spoken with reps in Australia to gauge interest of a potential PLE event."

The Boozer 666 on Twitter also recently reported an international event is planned for Saturday, September 2.

Where would you like to see WWE host an event internationally?