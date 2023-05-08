WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ricky Steamboat Reveals He Turned Down AEW Offer

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 08, 2023

In an exclusive virtual interview with Captain's Corner, WWE Hall of Fame legend Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat shared some exciting news. Despite being asked to work for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the wrestling icon is not interested in hitting the road again.

"I was already asked to come on board [with AEW] in the capacity of [a road agent]," Steamboat revealed. "And don't get me wrong, the pay was going to be great, but I'm at a point in my life where I'm trying to get off the road."

Although Steamboat made a brief appearance for AEW, he turned down the opportunity to work as a road agent or producer for the up-and-coming wrestling company. He is now focusing on enjoying his retirement and spending time with his family.

Source: Rajah.com
