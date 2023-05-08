Taylor Wilde Wants More Women Writers In Wrestling

Taylor Wilde, a professional wrestler, recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co about her experience being part of the first-ever IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions in 2009. During the interview, Wilde shared her thoughts on women's tag team wrestling and the lack of female representation on the creative side of the business.

“I feel like tag team women’s wrestling is something that has never been able to completely bite, it always turns into this gimmicky, joking thing and it’s not for lack of talent, but the women don’t get to write the show, which I think is half of the problem, there needs to be way more female professional wrestlers who are also on the creative side."

According to Wilde, tag team women's wrestling has never quite taken off because it often turns into a gimmicky and joking thing. She believes that women wrestlers need to be more involved in the creative process to ensure that their storylines are authentic and representative of their experiences.

"Now, IMPACT has Gail [Kim], but Gail’s an agent, she’s not a writer or creative producer. I think times were changing when Sarah Stock, my former tag team partner, was at WWE. But I know it was stressful. I mean this in the nicest way, but one female is not gonna change the game, we need power in numbers. That’s kind of the reasons, long-term, that I wanted to get back into wrestling. I don’t have a ton of gas left in my tank, I’m 36, I started this when I was 18. But I do have incredible love and passion for this sport and I’m so proud of these women that are coming up right now. I’d like to, in some capacity, be able to perpetuate their careers in [some way]. Not that male writers can’t write an incredible female program, but let’s be real here, we see things differently, we feel things differently. Who knows our sport better than us?”

IMPACT Wrestling currently has Gail Kim, a female agent, but Wilde argues that more female writers and creative producers are needed to make a real impact. She acknowledges that one woman cannot change the game on her own and that power in numbers is crucial for lasting change.

Wilde's passion for wrestling and her desire to support the next generation of female wrestlers has motivated her to return to the sport, despite her age and career experience. She currently holds the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles alongside KiLynn King.

It's clear that Taylor Wilde is a fierce advocate for women in wrestling, and we can't wait to see what she does next!