Tony Schiavone Shoots On Deathmatch Wrestling & Nick Gage

On the latest episode of What Happened When, Tony Schiavone touched on his thoughts on deathmatch wrestling.

On death matches in wrestling: “Well, I always thought there was a place for a Texas Death Match in wrestling, although the Texas Death Matches that I remember are much different than the ones there are now. I think in this era of tables, ladders, and crazy things that we do, I think Texas Death Matches are kind of plain compared to that.”

On being a Nick Gage fan: “I like Nick Gage. I got to talk to Nick when he did his match against Chris Jericho, and I just told him I had seen the ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ about him, and I told him how glad I was to have him with us. I’m glad we got Nick a pretty good payday.”