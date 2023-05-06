Cody Rhodes Defeats Brock Lesnar in Main Event of WWE Backlash

In the main event of tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes defeated "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

We see a lengthy video package focusing on WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and then we shoot to the lengthy video package that tells the story leading up to tonight's main event of the evening between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar.

After the package wraps up, Cody Rhodes' theme hits and out comes "The American Nightmare" for our final match of the evening. The former AEW star heads to the ring to a rock star reaction from the crowd in Puerto Rico, who hit his "WHOA!" on his theme on cue.

Rhodes kneels down and kisses the ring upon entering the squared circle. His music dies down and the first note of Brock Lesnar's infamous theme song plays and "The Beast Incarnate" emerges to an enormous reaction from the San Juan crowd.

Lesnar gets the huge fireworks treatment on the way to the ring as well. He stares down Rhodes the entire walk, while Cody stares him down right back from inside the ring. The commentators do a good job of building this up in the final moments before the bell sounds.

It's main event time here at WWE Backlash 2023. Before Lesnar even enters the ring, Cody leaps over the ropes and splashes onto "The Beast Incarnate" on the floor at ringside. He whacks him with part of the equipment from the commentary table.

Cody walks over and grabs half of the steel ring steps and picks them up. He rams them into Lesnar's dome and then grabs a steel chair and begins wearing out Lesnar with it as Cole reminds us on commentary that the match hasn't even started yet. Graves points out this is all legal until the bell sounds.

In the ring, Cody goes after Lesnar with his hands as the bell sounds to formally get this match started. From there, Lesnar runs Cody across the ring and splashes onto him in the corner. Cody drops down like Dustin Rhodes and tosses up a punch that stuns Lesnar.

We see Rhodes leap off the ropes with a disaster kick. He leaps off the ropes for a Cutter but Lesnar catches him and begins taking him on a one-way trip, all expenses paid, to Suplex City. The fans begin chanting "Suplex City" as Graves says the phrase in Spanish on commentary.

Cody tries fighting back and comes off the top but Lesnar catches him and hits a big fall-away slam. The fans break out in another "Suplex City" chant. Lesnar smiles and then proceeds to return to taking Cody to "Suplex City."

As the action continues, we see Cody start to fight back. He runs Brock into the exposed metal under the turnbuckle padding in the corner. This busts Brock open hard-way -- badly. Cody hits a Cutter and looks to try and finish off "The Beast Incarnate."

Instead, Lesnar takes back over and while completely covered in blood he traps Cody in his Kimura submission on the mat. Cody ends up rolling over and covering Lesnar while his arm is still trapped in the hold. He gets the three count for the shocking upset victory.

Brock is covered in blood -- badly, badly, and looks in disbelief at the outcome. That's how WWE Backlash 2023 goes off the air.

Winner: Cody Rhodes