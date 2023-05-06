Solo Sikoa & The Usos Defeat Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle at Backlash

In the sixth match of the evening at tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and The Usos defeated Matt Riddle and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Solo Sikoa & The Usos vs. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle

We head to a commercial break after the electric San Juan Street Fight and then we shoot to the lengthy video package telling the story leading up to tonight's featured six-man tag-team co-main event of the evening.

From there, we shoot back inside the show venue for tonight in Puerto Rico and out comes The Bloodline trio of Solo Sikoa and The Usos -- Jimmy and Jey Uso. They settle inside the squared circle and their music dies down.

Now Matt Riddle's theme hits and out comes "The Original BRO." He stops and waits as Kevin Owens' theme hits and "The Prize Fighter" emerges. He stops and waits and the catchy-ass entrance tune for Sami Zayn plays and the two Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions head to the ring with Riddle.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one, which again, has an insanely electric crowd atmosphere. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso kick things off for their respective teams as this highly anticipated showdown gets underway.

Zayn fares well early on, taking it to Uso. Things continue like this until finally Solo Sikoa tags in. Once "The Enforcer" of The Bloodline tags in, he single handedly takes over. He slowly leans over to tag in Jimmy as Jimmy turns into a cheerleader for Solo and sings his praises.

Jimmy comes in and delivers some shots and then tags in Jey. Jey picks up where Solo left off. The fans loudly chant "We want Roman!" as Zayn starts to fight back with Jey. Jey and Jimmy double team Zayn. Once again in the match we see Solo tag himself in and take matters into his own hands.

As The Bloodline continue to dominate, we see Zayn get close to a tag but Jey Uso yanks Owens off the ring apron and throws him back-first into the steel steps, where he bashes the back of his head in unprotected fashion as he crashes backwards. Ouch.

Sikoa is the legal man in the ring now and he continues to savagely beat down Zayn, who feels like he's been in there by himself forever fighting on the defensive. Finally Zayn buys himself some time. Zayn and Solo each make tags. Jey comes in but it is Riddle who comes in off the hot tag, taking it to everyone in sight.

Riddle hits a big back flip, splashing onto all three members of The Bloodline at ringside. Jimmy heads to the top-rope but Riddle heads up to the top with him and connects with a huge super-plex. Owens is finally recovered and he gets the tag from Riddle.

Owens comes in off the top-rope with a huge swanton for a close near fall attempt. Jimmy accidentally takes out Jey. Kevin takes out Solo and hits a pop-up power bomb on Jey for a super close near fall. Uso kicks out and the match continues.

We see Owens go for the top-rope swanton again, but this time Jimmy gets his knees up and Owens crashes onto them. Corey Graves points out that as big as Owens is, even Uso's knees took a bit of damage on that one.

Jey fights back into the lead after surviving a blue thunder bomb by Zayn. He yells in his face that it's all Zayn's fault that his family is fighting. Sikoa tags himself in when Jey was going to finish this one off. Jey then hard tags himself right back in.

As Jey and Solo argue, Zayn hits his kick finisher on Solo in the corner. He follows up with another one on Jey but when he goes for the cover, Solo hits the ring just in time to break the pin attempt up before the count of three.

Solo looks over at Uso and thinks about attacking him. He instead turns and sees Owens and takes him out. He turns around and nearly blasts Uso with a Samoan Spike. Uso yells as Solo holds onto his neck and has his thumb out-stretched.

Zayn hits the scene again. Uso flattens him and goes to the top but Zayn counters and goes for a cover. Uso kicks out and blasts Zayn with a kick. Riddle tags in but walks into a big kick from Uso. Solo tags in as Riddle hits a Bro-Derek on Uso. Solo hits Riddle with a Samoan Spike and gets the pin fall victory.

Once the match wraps up, we see Jey and Solo staring each other down as Jimmy stands in between them. They celebrate and the post-match scene wraps up as we head to another quick commercial break.

Winners: Solo Sikoa & The Usos