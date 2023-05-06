Austin Theory Retains WWE United States Championship at Backlash

In the third match of tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained his championship in a Triple Threat Match against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE United States Championship

Austin Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

After some highlights of the WWE Backlash 2023 press conference in Puerto Rico are shown, we return inside the host venue for tonight's show and the entrance of Bobby Lashley takes place.

"The All Mighty" settles inside the squared circle and awaits the arrival of his two opponents for tonight's WWE United States Championship triple-threat match, with Austin Theory defending against Lashley and Bronson Reed.

Bronson Reed comes out next. The big man settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down. Now the familiar sounds of the reigning and defending champion plays, as Austin Theory makes his entrance to the ring for our second title bout of the evening.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Early on we see Theory and Reed joining forces, aligning to take out Lashley. Lashley fights back and hits a one-armed slam on Theory. He hits a spear on Reed.

On the floor, Reed comes off the ropes and hits a Vader Bomb onto Lashley on the floor. Cole speculates Lashley may have suffered a shoulder injury on the landing. Reed looks for his Tsunami off the top, but Theory knocks him down.

Lashley goes for the Hurt Lock and applies it to Theory. Reed hits a Tsunami to break it up but when he goes for the pin, Theory breaks that up. We see another series of near falls from each guy.

Reed leaps off the top with a moonsault attempt to Theory, but Theory moves. Lashley hits a spear on Reed. Theory knocks Lashley out to the floor and quickly rushes over and covers Reed for the pin fall victory to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Austin Theory