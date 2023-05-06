Seth Rollins Defeats "The Nigerian Giant" Omos at WWE Backlash

In the second match of tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, Seth Rollins secured a win over "The Nigerian Giant" Omos.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins vs. Omos

After a quick commercial break, the elaborate video package telling the story leading up to tonight's Seth "Freakin'" Rollins versus Omos singles showdown airs. It's time to get back to the ring for our second match of the evening.

When we return from the break, the theme for "The Nigerian Giant" plays and out comes the massive Omos, accompanied by MVP. The two head to the ring and settle inside as their music dies down.

The theme for Seth "Freakin'" Rollins hits and the crowd goes absolutely, positively insane. They loudly do the "whoa-oh-oh" routine as he heads to the ring conducting the orchestra of tens of thousands of members of the WWE Universe in Puerto Rico.

As Rollins does the same once settling in the ring, he is attacked out of nowhere by Omos. The ref restores order and then the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. We see Omos continue to manhandle Rollins from jump street as this one gets underway.

Omos continues to dominate and then stops to taunt the fans, and later Rollins, mocking his conducting the "whoa-oh-oh's." He effortlessly uses one hand to launch the much smaller Rollins out to the floor. He goes out to follow-up, but Rollins rams him face-first into the steel ring post.

Rollins re-enters the ring, hits the ropes to build up a full head of steam and then dives through the ropes and splashing on the big man. He re-enters the ring to do it again, but Omos catches him and choke slams him on the hard part of the ring apron. He hoists him up and military presses him back into the ring.

Omos continues to punish him back in the ring, but then Rollins fires up for a comeback. He springboards off the ropes with a big knee to the big man's dome. He starts blasting him with leg kicks and then he looks to try and Pedigree the enormous man. Omos easily flips Rollins over-head to avoid it.

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins hits a wild tornado DDT to shift the offensive momentum back in his favor soon after that. He heads to the top-rope and connects with a picture-perfect frog splash, but Omos kicks out at the count of one and Rollins looks like he saw a ghost.

Rollins goes for the Stomp but Omos doesn't budge when Rollins boot smashes down on the back of his head. Omos starts to get back up but Rollins starts firing up again. Everything he tries isn't working, as Omos continues to survive.

Rollins ends up stomping him when MVP hits the apron to distract the ref. Rollins super kicks MVP off the apron and then runs and hits Omos with another stomp. He covers him but again somehow Omos kicks out.

Again we see Rollins looking terrified like he's seen a ghost when Omos kicks out. He heads to the top rope and waits for Omos to get up. As he does, Rollins leaps off the top-rope with a super Stomp for the pin fall victory. Very cool match.

Winner: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

Puerto Rico is NOT happy with @TheGiantOmos after that stunt at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/xctiRoRF3r — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023