Bianca Belair Defeats IYO SKY at WWE Backlash to Retain Raw Women's Championship

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair successfully retained her championship against IYO SKY.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Raw Women's Championship

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Iyo Sky

Now the official WWE Backlash 2023 cold open video package airs to get the main card started for this evening. Once it wraps up, we shoot inside the arena in San Juan, Puerto Rico where fireworks and pyro explodes as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

We get a cool Goodfellas kitchen scene style director's shot of the outside of the venue and in through the ticket windows and hall-ways and merchandise stands, through the nose-bleed seats and down to the ring. We then shoot to Cole and Corey Graves who welcome us to the show.

The two then send things over to the Spanish commentary team, who quickly introduce themselves. They kick it back to Cole and Graves and we hear the familiar sounds of Bianca Belair's theme song. The Raw Women's Champion emerges and heads to the ring.

After Belair settles in the ring, her music dies down and then she awaits on the arrival of her opponent. The theme for Iyo Sky hits and out comes "The Genius of the Sky" by herself. Cole and Graves point out on the broadcast that it's notable she is coming to the ring without Bayley and Dakota Kai.

Both women are settled in the ring and the bell sounds. The ring announcer handles the pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger. The bell sounds again and we're officially off-and-running with our first bout of the evening.

The crowd is crazy loud coming out of the gate tonight in San Juan. Seems to be a pro-Iyo crowd early on with loud "Let's go Iyo!" chants as these two lock-up to get this one started. Belair gets a side head lock and takes Sky down and the crowd loudly boos. Definitely a Sky crowd early on.

Sky takes Belair down and the crowd erupts. Belair head-scissors her with her legs and the crowd boos. Iyo Sky cartwheels to her feet and the crowd loudly cheers again. The crowd is insane here in San Juan. Making for an excellent atmosphere on the broadcast. Belair playing to the boos well.

The two trade athletic displays back-and-forth and Sky starts to take over, with Belair selling her arm. Sky hits a wild double stomp for a close near fall. The "Iyo!" chants pretty much haven't stopped since the opening bell. Very pro-Sky crowd tonight.

Belair hits a back-breaker on Sky that kills her momentum and temporarily quiets the crowd down. Belair keeps selling her arm. The crowd loudly chants "Let's go Iyo!" as Belair takes over with a comfortable offensive lead.

"The EST of WWE" hits a stalled suplex in a good display of power. The crowd is sh*tting all over her as she connects with anything offensive. Belair military presses Sky with one arm and slams her on her grill. She hits a flip into the ropes and a splash for a close near fall.

"The Genius of the Sky" hits a missile drop kick off a springboard from the ropes that knocks Belair to the floor. Belair recovers and knocks Sky down before ascending to the top rope. She goes for a 450 splash but lands on the knees from Sky. Sky slaps on a cross face and Belair struggles but eventually escapes.

Sky hits X-Pac's old face-buster finisher for a close near fall attempt on the champ. The crowd is going absolutely bonkers for the Damage CTRL member in San Juan tonight. Sky hits a running double knee smash to Belair in the corner.

She double underhooks her arms and goes for a power bomb but Belair escapes. The two counter each other and Belair hoists Sky up for the K.O.D. Sky ends up countering into an arm-drag that sends Belair to the floor. Sky hits a wild moonsault to Belair on the floor.

Iyo sits Bianca on the top rope as the fans break out in a loud "This is Awesome" chant. Belair kicks Sky over the ropes and out to the floor. Sky recovers and climbs up the ropes. She goes for a hurricanrana but Belair hangs on and hits a super sit-out power bomb from the top rope for a super close near fall. Sky kicks out and the crowd goes insane.

As the two recover, we see Dakota Kai and Bayley from Damage CTRL emerge from the back and head to the ring. They cause a distraction and Sky grabs Belair's pony-tail. Belair hits her and hoists her up for the K.O.D. Iyo counters it and rolls her up for a super close pin attempt. Belair kicks out. Bayley distracts the ref, Kai blasts Belair with a kick. Sky heads to the top rope backwards.

As she does, Bayley grabs Belair's pony tail. The ref catches her. Sky misses the moonsault. Belair hits the K.O.D. and the scores the pin fall victory to retain. Unbelievably good opening match with an insane crowd atmosphere. With the win, Belair is the longest reigning women's champion of the modern WWE era.

Winner and STILL Raw Women's Champion: Bianca Belair