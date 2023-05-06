Bad Bunny To Use New Entrance Music At Backlash Tonight

Bad Bunny has announced that he will be using new theme music as he makes his return to in-ring competition at WWE Backlash tonight.

The musician took to Twitter to inform his fans in Spanish that they should expect to hear new music as he prepares to face Damian Priest, his friend-turned-rival, in what could be the final match of WWE's first premium live event since WrestleMania 39, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

Previously, Bunny had been using his 2020 single "Booker T" for all his WWE appearances, which was the first sign of his collaboration with the company. Bunny has already participated in two matches with WWE, and a third is on its way at Backlash.

Are you looking forward to hearing Bad Bunny's new song?