Tony Khan Announces Double Jeopardy Match For PPV Quality AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has revealed a huge match for AEW Dynamite on May 10, which will include a Double Jeopardy match with title implications.
Tony Khan hyped up the card and called it a pay-per-view on TBS.
“At this time last night: when I finally cracked the code after racking my brain all night, and came up with the @ReyFenixMx vs @ClaudioCSRO Double Jeopardy Match for Detroit #AEWDynamite this Wednesday!”
At this time last night: when I finally cracked the code after racking my brain all night, and came up with the @ReyFenixMx vs @ClaudioCSRO Double Jeopardy Match for Detroit #AEWDynamite this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/TEnflQ1yOZ— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 6, 2023
The updated card is as follows:
AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
AEW Trios Championships: House of Black (Malakai Black, BBrody King & Buddy Matthews) (c) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) & Bandido
Cage Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
No Holds Barred: Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay AS
Double Jeopardy (Winner Earns Title Shot): ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix vs. ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli
FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) respond to Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal
Chris Jericho will speak
Christian Cage will speak
