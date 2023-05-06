WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Announces Double Jeopardy Match For PPV Quality AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 06, 2023

Tony Khan has revealed a huge match for AEW Dynamite on May 10, which will include a Double Jeopardy match with title implications.

Tony Khan hyped up the card and called it a pay-per-view on TBS.

“At this time last night: when I finally cracked the code after racking my brain all night, and came up with the @ReyFenixMx vs @ClaudioCSRO Double Jeopardy Match for Detroit #AEWDynamite this Wednesday!”

The updated card is as follows:

  • AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

  • AEW Trios Championships: House of Black (Malakai Black, BBrody King & Buddy Matthews) (c) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) & Bandido

  • Cage Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

  • No Holds Barred: Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay AS

  • Double Jeopardy (Winner Earns Title Shot): ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix vs. ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli

  • FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) respond to Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

  • Chris Jericho will speak

  • Christian Cage will speak


