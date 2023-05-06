WWE Reportedly Commits To Host Location For WrestleMania 43

The President and CEO of an NFL team has revealed they will be hosting WrestleMania 43 in 2027.

During an interview with 104-5 The Zone, the NFL’s Tennesse Titans President & CEO Burke Nihil claimed that WrestleMania will be hosted in Nashville in 2027, a first for WrestleMania.

Nihill made the comments when discussing the new Tennessee Titans stadium which is planned to sit next to the East Bank of the Cumberland River, and with a capacity of approximately 60,000 people.

The official Titans website actually mentions WrestleMania when naming events the stadium would potentially host.

“The new stadium would host Titans games, TSU football games and community activities, and also attract the world’s largest and most prestigious events such as Super Bowls, Final Fours, College Football Playoffs and Wrestlemanias. It would be enclosed, encompassing 1.7M square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000,” the website mentions.

According to Nihill:

“WrestleMania isn’t hypothetical. WrestleMania has already committed to 2027.”