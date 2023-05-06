WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Rey Mysterio Comments On Bad Bunny Joining LWO

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 06, 2023

Rey Mysterio Comments On Bad Bunny Joining LWO

On Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, Rey Mysterio teamed up with his LWO partner Zelina Vega to go up against his son Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. Mysterio and Vega won the bout.

Following the match, The Judgment Day attacked them which lead to the LWO making the save alongside Bad Bunny, who then joined the LWO!

During a SmackDown Exclusive, Mysterio commented on Bunny joining the group:

“We feel privileged and honored for Bad Bunny to receive the shirt, put it on gracefully, and represent what we represent, the Latinos. It’s incredible. I don’t think Bad Bunny needed superpowers for tomorrow because he will take Damian Priest down.

“I know it, I’ve seen him train. He works hard and he’s dedicated. He’s been a fan since he’s a kid. But if that LWO shirt brings him some type of superpower, it would be incredible, man. The representation is to the fullest right now for all the Latinos.”

Bunny will go up against Damien Priest in a street fight at tonight’s WWE Backlash.


Tags: #wwe #rey mysterio #bad bunny #smackdown #lwo

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81903/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer