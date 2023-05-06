Rey Mysterio Comments On Bad Bunny Joining LWO

On Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, Rey Mysterio teamed up with his LWO partner Zelina Vega to go up against his son Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. Mysterio and Vega won the bout.

Following the match, The Judgment Day attacked them which lead to the LWO making the save alongside Bad Bunny, who then joined the LWO!

During a SmackDown Exclusive, Mysterio commented on Bunny joining the group:

“We feel privileged and honored for Bad Bunny to receive the shirt, put it on gracefully, and represent what we represent, the Latinos. It’s incredible. I don’t think Bad Bunny needed superpowers for tomorrow because he will take Damian Priest down.

“I know it, I’ve seen him train. He works hard and he’s dedicated. He’s been a fan since he’s a kid. But if that LWO shirt brings him some type of superpower, it would be incredible, man. The representation is to the fullest right now for all the Latinos.”

Bunny will go up against Damien Priest in a street fight at tonight’s WWE Backlash.