Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Want To See Goldberg Retirement Tour

During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff revealed he doesn’t think a Goldberg retirement tour is a good idea for the WWE Hall of Famer and hopes he doesn’t go through with it. He explained why:

“There’s not generations of Bill Goldberg fans out there, there are generations of Ric Flair fans out there, Ric Flair is arguably as popular today in many respects. Bill, comparatively speaking has been in the business for five minutes when you compare him to someone like Ric Flair. I hope he gets a lot of money upfront, let’s just put it that way.

“I don’t want to see a lesser version of Bill Goldberg get back into the ring and again, if he doesn’t need the money and I can’t imagine that he does, I don’t know why he’d do it. I just wish he wouldn’t do it. Here’s the other thing, you want to be remembered for being at your peak.”