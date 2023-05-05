Update On AEW Dark and Dark Elevation YouTube Shows Ending

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer commented on All Elite Wrestling ending AEW Dark and Dark Elevation and what this will mean going forward:

“It is now official that Dark and Dark Elevation are done and it’s notable that ROH will tape seven hours worth of programming on 5/6 and 5/7 in Orlando. So, based on this week, the Wednesday tapings look to be a few warm-up matches, and then Dynamite, followed by Rampage, making for much shorter shows, which is a good thing for the live crowd.”

“The story is that as part of the new deal with WBD with the beginning of the Saturday show, that WBD will have the exclusive on all AEW shows for television. AEW hasn’t confirmed nor denied that as the reason. Even though it uses some of the same talent, ROH is considered a separate company which is owned by Tony Khan specifically as opposed to being AEW which is separately owned by Tony and Shad Khan and whether WBD has an official stake, they do have considerable interest and have participated in decision making on major business things.”

“However, Tony Khan would not negotiate to sell ROH as a television show to a non-WBD station even though WBD turned down airing of the show. With the major declines in the streaming numbers of both shows, they weren’t being watched but the company has found new stars bringing in independent talent for those shows. There is also a ton of talent that rarely and almost never wrestles on television that appeared on those shows.”