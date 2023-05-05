Dominik Mysterio Says Eddie Guerrero Is His True Father

During an interview with Chente Ydrach, Dominik Mysterio had this to say about the original I'm Your Papi storyline that brought him onto WWE television as a child.

“Seeing it now as an adult, it’s incredible to be in that position as a child. I was told that I was gonna get paid, I did not have to go to school or do homework during the feud, which was the best for me so I was ready. I told my dad that I was ready and to just let me know when, but it did scare me a bit because I was very shy and did not like to be in front of cameras & crowd. It was because of Eddie Guerrero, MY REAL FATHER EDDIE GUERRERO, that I am where I am and he planted the seeds to be a wrestler."