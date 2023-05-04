Top NJPW Star Reportedly A Free Agent, WWE Interested

Top NJPW star Tama Tonga is currently working without a contract, according to a report from Fightful Select.
Tonga has reportedly been working without an NJPW contract for some time.
WWE has had an interest in signing Tonga for months with some tentative creative ideas pitched for him. WWE has however recently ceased talks due to an unofficial hiring freeze due to the company's recent sale. WWE still are interested in signing.
Tonga recently lost the NEVER Openweight Title to David Finlay at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku.
⚡ Lawsuit Brought Against Vince McMahon Has Been Dropped
A lawsuit filed by WWE shareholders has been dropped against the company’s Executive Chairman Vince McMahon. A few of the recent lawsu [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 04, 2023 04:42PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com