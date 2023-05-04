WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top NJPW Star Reportedly A Free Agent, WWE Interested

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 04, 2023

Top NJPW star Tama Tonga is currently working without a contract, according to a report from Fightful Select.

Tonga has reportedly been working without an NJPW contract for some time.

WWE has had an interest in signing Tonga for months with some tentative creative ideas pitched for him. WWE has however recently ceased talks due to an unofficial hiring freeze due to the company's recent sale. WWE still are interested in signing. 

Tonga recently lost the NEVER Openweight Title to David Finlay at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #njpw #tama tonga

