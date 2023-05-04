Jim Cornette Says The Jericho Appreciation Society Is The "Kiss Of Death

During the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette revealed he’s not happy with how AEW has used Adam Cole since his return and believes those working with The Jericho Appreciation Society suffer the “kiss of death”:

“Adam Cole, with the goodwill he had from the people about the legitimate concussion problem and he was out for so long, remember the first couple of times he brought the house down. They have made him look like a small, tiny simpleton and done nothing interesting, and the Jericho group is the kiss of death because it’s always the same thing.

“They will do a WWE, sports entertainment-style angle where they just beat somebody up unmercifully with no one trying to help, and it’s the same thing every time. Then, who gets over against Jericho? Nobody.”