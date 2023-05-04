WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sonya Deville Issues Statement On Sentence Of Attempted Kidnapper

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 04, 2023

Earlier this week it was reported that the man accused of attempting to kidnap WWE Superstar Sonya Deville was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to numerous charges.

Sonya issued a statement on Instagram commenting on the sentence:

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out today. After almost 3 years we finally got some closure last week. I am happy and healthy and have amazing people by my side. To say it’s over feels odd but I am beyond grateful for the support and help I received over the past 3 years from HCSO, Tampa PD, to everyone in the courts, attorneys, friends, security and so so many more. I have a lot to say pertaining to this situation which I feel can help a lot of people in similar situations now that the legalities are over. BUT for now thank you"


