AEW Rampage SPOILERS For Friday (5/5/23)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 04, 2023

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD, Below are the SPOILERS courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

- Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) & El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall & Aaron Solo

- TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Gia Scott

- Mark Briscoe defeated Preston Vance. Post-match, Briscoe was joined by family members in the ring before cutting a promo recognizing the late Jay Briscoe for the live crowd.

Rampage will also feature the cinematic Firm Deletion match that will be pre-taped featuring The Hardys, Hook & Isiah Kassidy against Stokely Hathaway, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty & Big Bill.

Source: F4Wonline.com
